Packers Trade Pitch Turns First Round Pick into Star RB

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the teams that are reportedly interested in adding a talented running back at the NFL trade deadline. The most notable name is Jonathan Taylor. However, one issue is that the team does not have the cap space or draft capital without fracturing the future.

One option the team could do is trade edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Silverstein noted that Van Ness has value, but the Packers have a strength on defense that they can use to help fix an issue on offense.

“The first player that comes to mind is edge rusher Lukas Van Ness,” wrote Silverstein when discussing the Packers’ need to save picks and cut cap. “He currently leads the team with 4½ sacks, six quarterback hits and 17 pressures, and can play the run from both an edge and inside position. The Packers picked up his fifth-year option in ’27, which will cost them a guaranteed $13.75 million. Trading him would clear that total from the team’s ’27 salary cap and make Taylor’s contract easier to fit in.”

Because the Colts are asking for more than a second-round pick for Taylor, Van Ness can substitute for a lot of that capital. His potential and the team having control for 2027 make him more valuable on a trade market.

Green Bay Packers Could Turn Edge Rusher Lukas Van Ness into a Star Running Back

Van Ness is starting to come into his own, but the team is going to have a tough debate about whether they want to extend him after the season. His production is not going to match the price tag of a young, ascending edge rusher.

Beyond that, Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons and took on that salary after drafting Van Ness. They likely did this with the thought that Van Ness is not in their long-term plans.

Lastly, they have depth at edge rusher. Barryn Sorrell has been starting in place of Parsons. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a rookie who is already flashing. Brenton Cox is a quality depth player. With Parsons and these three, the Packers would not miss Van Ness much. In exchange, they would save their draft picks and be able to afford Taylor.

Packers Need a Running Back

The Packers’ running back room has been a mess all season. They shuffled four different options in the first six weeks while Josh Jacobs was on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Jacobs returned, but he has been a PR disaster with untimely quotes and touchdown celebrations. Worse than that, he has hardly made a positive impact in the rushing game.

Most of his production has come in the passing game. Green Bay is almost certainly going to shed Jacobs’ salary this offseason. So, getting ahead of that and upgrading the room makes sense.

The trade deadline is November 10. We will see if the Colts would have interest in a 25-year-old edge rusher in exchange for a 27-year-old running back.