Packers Get Silvering Lining in Potential Bid for Tyreek Hill

The Green Bay Packers could certainly use some upgrades offensively.

After getting a 17-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, the Packers are back in solid shape with a 2-2 record. It makes plenty of sense for them to be buyers and make a push to challenge for the NFC North title.

Green Bay Packers Should Make Themselves Major Players in Tyreek Hill Sweepstakes

There are no confirmed reports of the Packers having interest in free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but they are considered to be a fit for the former All-Pro. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus is negotiating with multiple teams for Hill’s services.

“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” Rosenhaus said.

A recent social media post from Hill raised eyebrows of Packers fans, further fueling speculation that Green Bay could be in the mix for him.

“I think I’m ready for some cold weather,” Hill posted.

It should be noted that Hill’s former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are the favorites to land Hill. Kansas City is also a cold weather destination. However, if any obstacles develop between the Chiefs and Hill, the Packers could swoop in.

Tyreek Hill Would Give Packers’ Offense Huge Boost

Green Bay has a need for another quality receiver after losing Jayden Reed for the season with a neck injury. Hill fits that bill, even coming off a significant knee injury. By joining the Packers, Hill wouldn’t face the pressure of being a No. 1 WR with guys like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ahead of him.

That would allow Hill to take his time and get his legs back under him. When the stretch run of the season comes around, he should be ready to make a significant impact. Hill is eyeing a return to the field in November, meaning the Packers would be without him for four more games in October. However, signing Hill sooner rather than later would give him multiple weeks to attend team meetings and be around his new teammates to establish familiarity and chemistry.