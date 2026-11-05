Packers Have ‘Realistic’ Trade Target to Give Micah Parsons Pass-Rush Help

The Green Bay Packers are weighing their options ahead of the November 10th NFL trade deadline.

Green Bay is in the thick of contention in the NFC, and could get a major boost by making the right trade. Fans always want their team to make a splash deal, but sometimes the best move is one that is a bit under the radar.

OLB Zaven Collins Could Be ‘Bargain Deal’ for Green Bay Packers Ahead of Trade Deadline

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell recently named one luxury target, and one bargain target for teams he feels will be in the mix to make a trade. When it came to the Packers, Barnwell identified Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Zaven Collins as a player who could contribute for Green Bay while coming at a cheap price.

“There has been a lot of chatter around Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, but a more realistic trade option might be Zaven Collins, who is a free agent after the season. Originally drafted as a linebacker, Collins has settled in as a rotational player on the edge for Arizona, where his athleticism and bend have played up over the past few years. He’s just 27 years old, and his ability to rotate in and get pressure could appeal to a Packers team that will want to ease Parsons into the lineup.”

Zaven Collins Could be a Steal for Packers

Collins was selected in the first round (No. 16 overall) by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has not lived up to that billing, but as Barnwell mentioned, Collins has managed to reinvent himself and be a steady producer for Arizona.

Collins switched from inside to outside linebacker when Jonathan Gannon took over as head coach in 2023. That moved paid off, as Collins has posted 11 sacks in a rotational role since then. As a whole throughout his six-year career, Collins has recorded 286 total tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions, and 15 passes defensed.

If the Packers did acquire Collins, he could be an immediate contributor after playing for Gannon for three years. He would provide quality depth to the pass rush, and insurance for Micah Parsons if he needs some time to get his legs back under him as he returns from a torn ACL.