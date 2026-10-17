Texans Get Honest Amid Cold Truth About Marvin Harrison Jr.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio “overpaid” for Marvin Harrison Jr.

One NFL insider believes they know that, while at least one inside source admitted they are hoping to make it a moot point by reuniting him with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“We’re hoping that because of the dynamic with his college quarterback and a change of scenery, it will unlock him,” one team source said, per The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones in comments published in an article on October 17.

Another source told Jones Harrison will have “no limitations” or “issues” mentally.

“He looks great to me. Quick as ever. Fast. Stronger,” Stroud told reporters on October 16. “I think he likes our offense a lot. Likes where he can see himself fit in. So, I thought he absorbed the playbook as best he can, and I think he’ll do a great job. And he’s a smart kid, so he should be good.”

Nevertheless, the Texans were essentially bidding against themselves in a situation where the cost of doing business was too high for other potential suitors.

“I believe the Texans know they overpaid for Harrison — no other team was willing to part with a second-round pick in the upcoming draft — but they deemed it necessary to get a player who can help them return to the postseason this season,” Jones wrote.

Jones said “Caserio has been known to overpay players” compared to the market.

Jones also noted that “The rest of the league was not surprised Houston spent more on Harrison.”

Texans ‘Overpaid’ for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison’s production with the Arizona Cardinals dipped in back-to-back seasons before his trade to the Texans, culminating in questions about his effort and work ethic.

He has shown no signs of that in his brief time with the Texans so far.

“The Texans are aware of what Harrison’s tape in Arizona looked like. And though he’s been with the team for less than a week, there have been no signs within the organization that the lack of effort seen on tape has traveled with him to Houston (or, for that matter, London, where the Texans will play the Jaguars on Sunday),” Jones wrote.

“The flow of the game will likely dictate Harrison’s snaps, but I’m told he has picked things up well and will do more as the year goes along. What will be interesting to see is how he adapts to playing opposite the X receiver, a position Nico Collins holds.”

That is essentially what Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said regarding Harrison’s ability to contribute in his first game action.

How that pans out will determine the true value of the trade, which may look unbalanced now.

“I’m confident in all my abilities to play this game at a high level. I know all the work that I put in day in and day out. So, I like to look at myself as a well-rounded receiver. I feel like I can do a lot of things,” Harrison told reporters on October 14.

“Whatever role I have on the team, I’m going to do my best my ability to perfect that role and help the team win games.”