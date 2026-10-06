Texans Cut Ties With ‘Prolific’ Wide Receiver, Shut Cornerback Down

The Houston Texans are moving on from Trevhon Saunders as Jaylin Smith goes on the shelf.

“The Texans released WR Treyvhon Saunders, and placed Jaylin Smith on the IR, the team announced,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported in a post on X on October 6.

Saunders, an undrafted rookie, has had multiple stints with the Texans, most recently re-signing at the end of September.

“As one of Colgate’s most prolific pass-catchers in program history, Saunders will graduate Colgate as the program’s all-time leader in receptions with 230, while also holding the single-season receptions record with 88, set during the 2024 campaign,” Colgate Athletics wrote when the Texans signed the receiver.

“Over 40 career games (31 starts), Saunders totaled 2,675 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, highlighted by a career-long reception of 61 yards. In addition to his receiving production, he contributed in multiple phases with 98 rushing yards, punt and kickoff return duties.”

The Texans signed running back Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad on Tuesday.

He also has return chops and has more experience in the NFL in general, as well as his ability to contribute out of the backfield.

The Texans’ wide receiver room has been in flux this season, specifically due to injuries. They lost Jayden Higgins for the season during the preseason due to a torn ACL, and they were without Nico Collins for two weeks due to a hamstring issue.

Texans Shut Down Second-Year CB Jaylin Smith

The Texans selected Smith in the third round with the 97th overall pick of the 2025 draft, and he also battled injuries as a rookie. In addition to Vaughn, the Texans also signed former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jaden Davis to their practice squad.

Per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Smith has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and could return later in 2026.

#Texans corner Jaylin Smith has a Grade 2 hamstring injury, per a league source. Although placed on injured reserve, there is a scenario where he can return later this season. https://t.co/an38kyk9Uq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2026

Smith played in four games during the 2025 regular season and is at least tracking for the same mark in Year 2. He has 8 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery in eight games played.

That is not the kind of production the Texans hoped for, even from a non-first-round pick.