Indianapolis Colts Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Week 8 Clash

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 8 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of the weekend action, the organization announced a flurry of roster moves.

Here are the latest changes.

Colts Announce New Roster Moves

As reported by the organization (via X), the Colts have signed T Charlie Heck to the 53-man roster and G Joshua Gray to the practice squad.

Additionally, they’ve released LB Germaine Pratt from the practice squad.

Looking at Heck, the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 126 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He spent four years with the Texans, followed by very brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Gray, per Colts Communications: “He participated in the Carolina Panthers‘ 2026 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2025, Gray spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, Gray started a school-record 56 career games at Oregon State (2020-24).”

Pratt, a 30-year-old linebacker, was released from the practice squad.

Since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has logged 113 career games.

Through those years, he’s logged 745 total tackles (422 solo, 323 assisted) with 3.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

This flurry of roster moves is only the beginning, considering the looming NFL trade deadline.