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Indianapolis Colts Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Week 8 Clash

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Shane Steichen
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 8 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of the weekend action, the organization announced a flurry of roster moves.

Here are the latest changes.

Colts Announce New Roster Moves

Shane Steichen
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts talks into a headset prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

As reported by the organization (via X), the Colts have signed T Charlie Heck to the 53-man roster and G Joshua Gray to the practice squad.

Additionally, they’ve released LB Germaine Pratt from the practice squad.

Looking at Heck, the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 126 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He spent four years with the Texans, followed by very brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Gray, per Colts Communications: “He participated in the Carolina Panthers‘ 2026 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2025, Gray spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2025. Collegiately, Gray started a school-record 56 career games at Oregon State (2020-24).”

Joshua Gray
linebackerGettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Joshua Gray of Oregon State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Pratt, a 30-year-old linebacker, was released from the practice squad.

Since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has logged 113 career games.

Through those years, he’s logged 745 total tackles (422 solo, 323 assisted) with 3.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

Germaine Pratt
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Germaine Pratt #53 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This flurry of roster moves is only the beginning, considering the looming NFL trade deadline.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Week 8 Clash

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