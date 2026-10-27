Colts’ Daniel Jones on Wrong End of NFL History After Brutal Vikings Loss

The Indianapolis Colts suffered another disappointing defeat on Sunday, October 25, and quarterback Daniel Jones found himself on the wrong end of NFL history.

The Minnesota Vikings unleashed a relentless defensive attack against Jones, blitzing him at a rate unmatched by any NFL defense in at least a decade.

The strategy worked, as Indianapolis managed just 108 passing yards in a 16-10 loss that dropped the Colts to 2-5 on the season.

While the record belongs to Minnesota’s defense, the implications for Jones and Indianapolis could be considerably more troubling.

The Vikings appeared comfortable challenging Jones to beat their aggressive approach, and the veteran quarterback struggled to make them pay.

With questions already swirling about the Colts’ future, Sunday’s historic performance by Minnesota’s defense only adds to the pressure.

Vikings Make NFL History Against Daniel Jones

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Minnesota blitzed Jones on 85.2% of his dropbacks Sunday.

That was the highest single-game blitz rate by any defense in the Next Gen Stats era, which began in 2016.

The Vikings generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four of their sacks coming when they sent extra rushers.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has built a reputation for deploying unconventional pressure packages, but even by his standards, Sunday’s approach was extreme.

The Colts knew what they were facing.

Minnesota entered the matchup blitzing on 77.8% of its defensive plays, the highest rate in the league.

Rather than dialing back the aggression against Indianapolis, Flores took it another step further.

Jones completed 13 of 22 passes for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

He also absorbed four sacks, resulting in Indianapolis finishing with just 64 net passing yards.

The most troubling aspect of the performance might be what Minnesota’s approach suggests about its confidence in defending Jones.

Blitzing so frequently leaves a defense vulnerable if the opposing quarterback can consistently identify pressure and exploit the resulting openings.

But Minnesota kept sending defenders, apparently comfortable with the risk.

The Colts never demonstrated that Jones could make the Vikings regret their decision.

What Does Historic Blitz Rate Mean for Colts’ Quarterback Situation?

One bad performance against an excellent defense shouldn’t determine a quarterback’s future.

However, Jones’ struggles against pressure have become a recurring concern for Indianapolis.

The Colts entered Sunday’s matchup with one of the NFL’s lowest explosive passing rates against the blitz, according to their own pregame analysis.

That made Minnesota’s aggressive defensive scheme a particularly difficult matchup.

Still, opponents aren’t going to make life easier for Jones simply because he struggles against pressure.

After firing General Manager Chris Ballard, the Colts seem to be headed toward some kind of rebuild.

For now, head coach Shane Steichen has remained committed to Jones as the starting quarterback.

Steichen told reporters he had a great deal of confidence in Jones.

“I’ve got a ton of faith in Daniel,” Steichen said.

If the team continues to struggle, however, they might want to take a look at the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Anthony Richardson has been the backup to Jones throughout 2026. With his contract situation and recent legal issues, however, third-stringer Riley Leonard could also have a path to the starting job.

For now, the Colts appear to be sticking with Jones.

The Vikings didn’t seem to fear his ability to beat the blitz. If he continues to struggle to make defenses pay, the Colts might be forced to evaluate their other options at QB.