Colts Insider Reveals Jonathan Taylor’s Week 8 Status Amid Trade Rumors

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts are in a weird spot at the moment. The team is 2-5 on the season, the GM has been fired, and two star players have been traded away in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

That is not what the team had in mind before Halloween even arrived.

Taylor is the latest name showing up in trade rumors, especially after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported how the Colts are “open” to trading the running back and are listening to offers.

Such a report being true could mean the Colts make Taylor inactive until a deal is completed. ESPN’s Stephen Holder added some context to the evolving situation.

Latest on Jonathan Taylor’s Week 8 Status

Holder revealed the plan is still for Taylor to suit up and play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He wrote on X: “As of now, Jonathan Taylor IS playing tomorrow. No deal is imminent and I imagine they want to send the message that they are willing to keep him (which I do believe is true).”

He also notes that no deal is imminent, as the trade deadline is not until November 10.

The Colts are 2-5, but that’s still good enough for second place in the AFC South behind the 4-2 Jaguars. A win Sunday keeps Indianapolis’ playoff hopes alive, at least for another week. Thus, it makes competitive sense to play Taylor and go for the win.

The team could even decide to keep the star running back no matter what. One key reason makes it seem like 2026 is not the year to move on from the perennial Pro Bowler.

Colts Missing Key Factor for Full Rebuild

The Colts are still without a first-round pick in 2027 thanks to last year’s Sauce Gardner trade. In fact, it may take a first-round pick in return to even sway the Colts to make a deal.

The fact the team’s 2027 first-round pick goes to the New York Jets mean the Colts have no incentive to completely tank the rest of the year. Taylor is still under contract through 2028, which is far different than the expiring deals of both Nelson and Buckner.

Indianapolis can hold onto their star and evaluate his situation once again in 2027. Gutting the roster this year only helps the Jets.

The current trajectory of the team points toward not only a new GM, but a new head coach in 2027 as well. New leadership would benefit from a player of Taylor’s caliber on the roster.

The result of Sunday’s game should help indicate what exactly the Colts have in mind in terms of a few trades, or a true fire sale.