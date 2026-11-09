Colts’ Josh Downs Raises Big Red Flags Amid Trade Demand

Josh Downs wants a new opportunity; however, the Indianapolis Colts receiver isn’t helping himself make the strongest case for one. With interested teams evaluating whether to pursue him, Sunday offered a frustrating look at a player hoping to land elsewhere.

A trade request can draw attention. What a receiver does with that attention matters, too. For Downs, a quiet afternoon became harder to overlook because of when his mistakes happened.

The Athletic’s James Boyd highlighted those issues while assessing the Colts wideout’s performance.

“Downs recently requested a trade and didn’t boost his stock Sunday. He had a crucial third-down drop early in the second quarter and another third-down drop late in the fourth quarter. His younger brother, Cowboys first-round rookie safety Caleb Downs, let him hear about it. Downs totaled three catches for 24 yards.”

Those missed opportunities give potential buyers something to consider. Downs had two chances to help Indianapolis extend possessions. Instead, both plays ended with an incompletion.

That doesn’t mean one difficult game will erase interest. However, it hardly gives the Colts more ammunition if they want a strong return.

Josh Downs’ Drops Complicate Indianapolis’ Trade Pitch

Teams considering Downs would be acquiring him to help their offense immediately. Third-down reliability figures to matter in that evaluation, especially for a receiver joining a new quarterback during the season.

There would already be an adjustment period. Downs would need to learn different terminology, develop timing and earn opportunities. Dropping catchable passes adds another concern for a coaching staff weighing that investment.

Indianapolis also has its own decision to make. A trade request doesn’t obligate the Colts to accept an offer they dislike. Nevertheless, they need a willing buyer to turn that request into useful draft capital.

Sunday’s performance didn’t strengthen their argument.

Three catches for 24 yards would have made for an unremarkable afternoon by itself. The two third-down drops made it a more damaging showing, particularly with Downs’ desire to leave already public.

His brother’s reaction added an uncomfortable personal detail. The larger concern, though, is how interested teams will judge those missed chances.

Colts Must Weigh Offers for Josh Downs

There is a difference between a poor performance and a confirmed decline in trade value. Boyd’s assessment points to a missed opportunity to improve Downs’ standing. It doesn’t establish that teams have lowered their offers or dropped out.

Even so, Indianapolis would benefit from buyers focusing on his broader ability. Interested teams could instead use Sunday’s mistakes to question how much they should surrender.

Downs can ask for a fresh start. He cannot control what another team offers to make it happen. After two costly drops, the Colts have less to sell from his latest performance.