Colts Receive Unexpected Update on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts have taken control of the 2026 NFL trade deadline by announcing to the league that they are going to be conducting a full-scale fire sale. We’ve already seen a couple of star players get dealt, and it seems like only a matter of time until more players are being shipped off to new teams.

The crown jewel on the Colts’ roster is superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, as the team’s new-look front office has been listening to offers on Taylor for the past week or so. As a result, the overarching expectation has been that Taylor would get traded, but in a surprise twist, it now sounds like Indianapolis is actually leaning towards hanging onto the All-Pro running back past the upcoming deadline.

Colts Leaning Towards Not Trading Jonathan Taylor

The Colts’ 2026 campaign has quickly gone off the rails, which has led to widespread changes across the organization. Chris Ballard was fired as the team’s general manager after an embarrassing loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, with the new-look front office quickly turning around and trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner within a span of hours.

Once Nelson and Buckner were dealt, teams across the league quickly began checking in with Indianapolis to see what other players it would be open to trading, and the answer ended up being just about everyone on its roster. Taylor, of course, is the best player up for grabs, as he is arguably the best running back in the league when he is playing up to his potential.

Even though Indy just signed Taylor to a two-year, $44 million contract extension over the offseason, the logic of trading him makes sense, especially if the team is rebuilding. However, the front office has made it clear it isn’t going to trade Taylor unless it gets an offer it can’t refuse, and with the deadline just a couple of days away, it sounds like it hasn’t received the sort of offer it is looking for, which could lead to the All-Pro stud staying put.

Sources: The belief around the NFL is that the Colts will likely end up keeping RB Jonathan Taylor unless they receive an offer too good to turn down,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “The Giants were the only team to offer a 2nd-round pick plus additional compensation to this point. With multiple years left on Taylor’s contract, Indianapolis doesn’t have to rush a deal and can revisit trade talks in the offseason when more buyers could emerge.”

Are the Colts Making the Right Call With Jonathan Taylor?

Getty Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

This is a pretty surprising turn of events, as Taylor has been tracking toward getting traded for a while now. With a handful of teams interested in swinging a deal for him, it seemed like the Colts had a good old-fashioned bidding war on their hands, but instead, the New York Giants are the only team that has made an offer that has caught their attention.

Things could change depending on how Week 9 unfolds, but it’s noteworthy that the trade rumors surrounding Taylor have essentially been flipped on their head. It will be worth keeping tabs on Taylor’s usage on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but while this was widely expected to be his final game with the team, it now wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him lining up on the field for Indianapolis again come Week 10.