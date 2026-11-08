Indianapolis Colts’ Daniel Jones Replacement Closer Than Expected

Another day, another dropped matchup for the Indianapolis Colts.

Sure, their 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t nearly as nauseating as their 42-7 Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a dropped game is a dropped game, no matter the margin.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is facing more heat now than ever, and it’s time to seriously consider a replacement.

Colts’ Anthony Richardson Sr. Awaits Opportunity Amid Daniel Jones Struggle

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s Colts-Cowboys clash, Jones’ role has become even more concerning.

By the end of the game, the 29-year-old starter had completed 20 of 34 passes (58.8%) for 180 yards with one passing touchdown and one interception.

He was visibly frustrated during his postgame press conference.

Indianapolis isn’t entirely out of luck, however. They do have a 24-year-old QB in Anthony Richardson Sr., who is now in his fourth NFL season.

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 22: Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Carter/Getty Images)

As suggested by Zachary Rotman of FanSided, now is the time to replace Jones with Richardson.

“Jones has proven time and time again that he is not the solution under center for the Colts. Given that clear reality and the fact that the Colts’ season is already lost, why not give Anthony Richardson Sr. some run?” he wrote.

“I have my doubts that he’ll do much, but what do these Colts have to lose? If Richardson plays well, perhaps the Colts have their 2027 quarterback. If he doesn’t, the Colts will know they’ll need to add a quarterback in the offseason. What’s been clear all year is that Jones is simply not the guy.”

Truly, at this point, what does Indianapolis have to lose?

If they haven’t hit rock bottom yet, I’d argue they’re only a millimeter or two away from doing so.

Richardson is there and ready to be put to use.

Richardson’s NFL Career at a Glance

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 29: Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Before transitioning into his professional career, he played college football for the Gators at the University of Florida.

So far this season, the young QB has completed two of two passes for eight yards in one game.

His opportunities have been incredibly limited, but his most active season was back in 2024.

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 21: Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By the end of his campaign, he completed 126 of 264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 yards with eight passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 11 game appearances.

Richardson likely wouldn’t provide a significant boost for the Colts, but he might be enough to keep them afloat.

At this rate, Jones is sinking with the organization.