Indianapolis Colts’ Daniel Jones Trade Pitch Cements Him in NFC North

The Indianapolis Colts have long been grappling with Daniel Jones‘ poor performance this season.

He has the sixth-most sacks (22) in the NFL right now, along with the third-most interceptions (nine), tied with Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks.

His season has been incredibly disappointing — perhaps it’s time to move on from their sputtering quarterback.

Colts Trade Pitch Sends Daniel Jones To Minnesota Vikings

The 29-year-old quarterback has been floating in rumors around the Vikings recently, but the more conversations spike, the more realistic the opportunity seems.

According to Mike Phillips of FanSided, Minnesota should keep a close eye on him as Indianapolis nears a fire sale.

“There are legitimate concerns about how the Vikings can generate enough offense to support a Super Bowl-caliber defense,” Phillips wrote.

“With J.J. McCarthy in New York and Kyler Murray dealing with a hamstring injury, Minnesota could make sense for a potential reunion with Jones, who spent the end of the 2024 season on their practice squad and knows their offensive system.”

McCarthy is now playing for the New York Giants after the Vikings traded him in September 2026, and Murray has been out of commission.

This could ultimately prompt the organization to strike a deal for another QB.

At the time of this writing, amid the Colts-Cowboys clash, Jones has completed 162 of 268 passes (60.4%) for 1,542 yards.

He’s registered five passing touchdowns and nine interceptions through his eight games this season.

This Marks Jones’ eighth season in the league, but only his second in Indianapolis.

The Giants selected him with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Season Overview for the Colts

Ahead of their Week 9 meeting with the Dallas, the Colts were third in the AFC South at 2-6 overall, just barely above the Tennessee Titans at 1-7 overall.

This has been an eyesore of a season for Indianapolis, and it didn’t take long for their woes to plague the organization.

Major changes are — or should be — ahead.

Once Week 9 matchups conclude, Indianapolis will prepare to host the Miami Dolphins at home at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s little time left in the season to turn the ship around.