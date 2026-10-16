Colts Fans Slapped With Unwanted Label in Latest NFL Fandom Study

Indianapolis Colts fans have every right to be frustrated.

Their offensive squad has been underwhelming, and their defensive unit has been unintimidating. Consequently, head coach Shane Steichen is facing backlash.

The criticism hasn’t been quiet, both for and against Indianapolis.

According to recent data, the Colts fanbase has now earned itself an undesirable title.

Colts Fanbase Labeled ‘Most Negative NFL Fandom’ in Latest Study

Per ActionNetwork.com’s data analysis, Indianapolis is considered the most negative fandom in the NFL.

The data revealed that 26.32% of Colts-related comments carry a negative tone. The New York Jets are a close second, with 25.76% carrying a negative tone.

Not only were Colts fans named the most negative, but they also ranked second in foul-mouthed fandoms at 14.88%.

For reference, the New York Giants claim the No. 1 title at 14.98%. However, Indianapolis held the helm last year.

The rankings were decided based on the percentage of comments containing profanity from August 2025 to September 2026.

What Is Causing Frustration Among Colts Fans?

Most Indianapolis fans would agree that there’s more than one issue plaguing the organization.

As mentioned, their offense and defense haven’t been aligning, and at this rate, Indianapolis could be gearing up for yet another playoff elimination if Steichen and GM Chris Ballard don’t turn this team around.

Questionable strategies in the front office have left loyal fans to stew.

Nathan Brown of IndyStar noted on Oct. 16, “If ever there was an offseason to make the right moves, it was this one. And yet, five games into the Colts’ 2026 campaign, can you point to a single move that has made an unquestionably positive impact on Indianapolis’ outlook for the next two-plus months?”

Fans would let out a bitter laugh as they thought about this.

Indianapolis is 2-3 overall and ranks second in the AFC South, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1).

Currently sitting at .400, Indianapolis is off to a grim start.

They’ve managed to bag two wins this season, one over the Houston Texans and another over the Washington Commanders, but how?

While ActionNetwork’s study provided a brutal look into the Colts fanbase, their frustrations are valid.

Something needs to change if the organization wants to stand any chance of entering contention later this season.