Insider Reveals Colts’ Asking Price in Josh Downs Trade Talks

The Indianapolis Colts are undergoing a fire sale ahead of the trade deadline this year. We’ve already seen Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner get dealt, and it seems like that may only be the tip of the iceberg, as several other players have been the subject of trade rumors in the wake of these moves being made.

One guy who seems likely to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline is wide receiver Josh Downs, who requested a trade out of Indianapolis in the wake of the Nelson and Buckner trades. Even with Indy losing some leverage as a result of Downs’ trade request, it isn’t just going to give him away for free, with one insider revealing the team’s asking price for the talented pass catcher.

Colts Set Asking Price for Potential Josh Downs Trade

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Downs has emerged as a consistent option in the air for the Colts to begin his career. Often used as a slot option, Downs is a shifty route runner who can create separation on short-to-intermediate routes on a fairly consistent basis. His best season came in 2024, when he set career highs across the board with 72 receptions for 803 yards and five scores.

Through seven games this season, Downs has struggled at times, thanks in large part to opposing defenses locking in on him with Alec Pierce currently on injured reserve. Downs has still caught 26 passes for 307 yards, but his production has dried up in recent weeks as he’s begun to draw more and more attention from opposing defenses.

Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract, and yet he still wants to get away from the Colts sooner rather than later, which is why he recently requested a trade. Indianapolis seemed willing to move on from Downs, even before his aforementioned trade request, but it has set a firm asking price of a third-round pick for him.

The Colts want a third-round draft pick back for Josh Downs,” Schefter revealed on “Sunday NFL Countdown.

Should the Colts Trade Josh Downs?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass that was later called back for holding against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There’s obviously a decent amount of demand for wide receivers across the league right now, but the Colts don’t have a ton of leverage with Downs right now. Again, he’s requested a trade, and he’s in the final year of his contract. If Indianapolis doesn’t move him before the upcoming trade deadline, he’s just going to leave for nothing in free agency.

Depending on how the trade market shakes out, Indy could conceivably get this sort of return for Downs, but the front office would likely settle for a lesser return if it isn’t getting what it’s looking for ahead of the deadline. While the Colts may not get their desired return for Downs, it would be a pretty big surprise if he stuck with the team past the trade deadline.