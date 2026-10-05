Indianapolis Colts Suddenly Emerge As Landing Spot for $35 Million Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts watched their top wide receiver Alec Pierce hit the injured reserve this season.

In addition to Pierce, Darius Slayton and Keenan Allen were inactive on Sunday.

Now, the Colts’ wide receiver room could use more depth.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they could already have their eye on someone.

Indianapolis Colts Could Target Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr.

Per Schefter’s statement on The Pat McAfee Show, the Colts might be calling 24-year-old Marvin Harrison Jr. before too long.

“Wouldn’t that make a lot of sense?” Schefter bluntly stated.

Who's calling about Marvin Harrison Jr… The Indianapolis Colts are calling #PMSLive https://t.co/Ogpi7ipwdA pic.twitter.com/QBTdCDdb3x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2026

So far this season, the young wide receiver has logged five receptions for 85 yards, averaging 17.0 yards per catch. He’s posted one touchdown.

This marks his third season in the NFL, and his third with the Cardinals.

During his 2025 campaign, he registered 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

But surprisingly, his most productive year was when he was a rookie. That season, he recorded 62 receptions for 885 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per catch with a career-high eight touchdowns.

The Colts haven’t explicitly stated they’ve been calling Arizona for Harrison, but rumors are heavily linking the two parties together.

Adding to the speculation, Harrison Jr.’s father Marvin Harrison Sr. played for Indianapolis for 13 years.

His final season was in 2008.

He, too, was a wide receiver — fans are rooting for a heartwarming reunion.

Harrison Sr. was an eight-time Pro Bowler, adding to his already illustrious career.

Arizona’s struggling star hasn’t been nearly as productive this season as they had hoped. After all, he was the Cardinals‘ No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Colts’ reporter Destin Adams added (via X), “Give Marvin Harrison Jr. his dad’s old number of 88 and let his dad’s partner in crime Reggie Wayne coach him up. If that doesn’t get him right he probably was never going to get there. I think it’s worth the day 3 pick he’s going to go for.”

Harrison Jr. has large shoes to fill, but perhaps he can do so in Indianapolis.

Where Do the Colts Stand Ahead of Their Week 5 Clash?

Coming back from their Week 4 matchup in London, the Colts have only a few days to regroup before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium.

The meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis is 2-2 overall, as are the Steelers.

But not only does Pittsburgh have home-field advantage this weekend, but they’ve also had more time to rest and recover since facing a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Steelers certainly hold the edge here, but the Colts are hungry for a third consecutive victory.