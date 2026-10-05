Indianapolis Colts’ Latest Trade Pitch Saves Colts From Forgotten Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but their performance was largely underwhelming.

Daniel Jones raised more questions than he answered, adding to the uncertainty in the quarterback room.

But alongside Jones, another one of the Colts’ quarterbacks stands on thin ice.

Indianapolis Colts’ Trade Pitch Ships Out QB Anthony Richardson

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was expected to provide immediate depth to their quarterback room, but he’s been limited.

Jones ended up winning the position battle over Richardson, leaving him in the shadows. He’s only appeared in 17 games in his NFL career.

He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Given the Indianapolis dilemma with Richardson, Zachary Rotman of FanSided suggests shipping him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

During his 2025 campaign, he played in two games and completed one of two passes for nine yards.

His most productive season was in 2024, when he completed 126 of 264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

As noted by Rotman, “Richardson is on an expiring contract after the Colts elected to reject his fifth-year option, meaning it’s likely, if not certain, that he’ll be gone after the year anyway. Given that, why not get something for him, a player the Colts hope never sees the field in a meaningful capacity this season anyway, rather than holding onto him, only to let him go for nothing?”

The Ravens could use quarterback depth, and the Colts haven’t seen the production they hoped to see from Richardson — their forgotten quarterback.

Sure, this pitch isn’t a glowing answer, but it could be just enough to relieve Indianapolis.

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Week 5?

With their Week 4 victory stamped on their 2026 resume, Indianapolis is now 2-2 overall in the AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) lead the division, while the Colts claim the No. 2 slot.

Lining up behind Indianapolis are the Tennessee Titans (0-4) and the Houston Texans (0-4).

In Week 5, the Colts will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also 2-2 overall.

As pointed out by Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, “This is quite the mismatch in terms of rest. Indy is coming back from stateside after playing in London and will then have to travel to Pittsburgh to face a Steelers team that’ll be on extended rest after playing last Thursday.”

Pulling off a third consecutive victory is going to come with challenges, particularly if the Colts’ offense doesn’t get squared away before the clash.

The Colts aren’t without skill or talent, but they do need to find their rhythm.