Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Sends $120 Million Pro Bowler to NFC

The Indianapolis Colts are at a critical point in their season.

Seemingly on a downward spiral, the team has struggled to escape.

Given their troubles, the Colts are expected to sell their pieces, including their $120 million, two-time Pro Bowler.

Colts Trade Pitch Ships Sauce Gardner to NFC Team

According to Jason Reed of FanSided, 25-year-old Sauce Gardner could be approaching a trade that would “shake the NFL.”

In his proposal, he sends the star cornerback to the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

“The Detroit Lions could certainly use Gardner’s services,” Reed wrote. “Detroit has the best running back in the sport leading an offense that can go toe-to-toe with anyone. However, Detroit has one of the worst defenses of any contending hopeful, which will come back to bite when playing other offensive powerhouses, such as the Chicago Bears.

“Gardner wouldn’t fix anything, but if he shows up and plays like the top-three corner he can be, the Lions’ defense suddenly looks much different. Indianapolis almost certainly won’t get a first-round pick for Gardner, with the price tag likely being a second-round pick plus additional capital.”

This would allow Indianapolis to regain a draft pick after acquiring him from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Ultimately, the Colts need a makeover, and perhaps shipping Gardner out would help with the process.

Gardner’s NFL Career at a Glance

Gardner’s professional career began with the Jets after they selected him with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He played a four-year stint with New York before landing in Indianapolis in November 2025.

This marks his fifth season in the NFL.

When the Colts struck a deal with the Jets for Gardner, it was clear they were banking on him to help push the team into contention.

But with Indianapolis currently riding 2-6 overall and second-to-last in the AFC South, their plans have backfired.

Selling their top pieces would be more valuable than keeping them on board at this point in the year.

We’re now in Week 9 — the clock is ticking.