Jaguars’ Anton Harrison Gets Grim Injury Diagnosis From Sports Doctor

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to one of the best starts in the AFC. A 4-1 beginning to the season has the team set up very nicely overall. The franchise’s most recent win came against the Philadelphia Eagles in London, England, and it was extremely entertaining. As many witnessed live, a heroic kick return with under 10 seconds remaining led to a Cam Little game-winning field goal. The contest overseas did not come without consequence, however. The Jaguars lost starting left tackle Anton Harrison to a knee injury. Currently, his status for the rest of the year is in doubt.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the former first-round pick is set to have surgery. Despite that, the nature of the actual injury remains unknown.

“Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee when the team returns from London next week, league sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The team does not yet know the severity of the injury, which Harrison sustained during last Sunday’s 19-17 victory over Philadelphia at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” the ESPN article stated.

This is not ideal for Jacksonville. The outlook may be even worse than some think, too.

Jaguars Get Bad News From Respected Doctor

Former NFL physician Dr. David J. Chao did not have a good prognosis. Normally, he is spot on when trying to diagnose injuries simply from watching video.

“Likely meniscus tear🙏,” Chao posted on X.

Essentially, a big man like Harrison will have a tough time returning in 2026 after a meniscus tear. The offensive lineman is set to have surgery, and could be sidelined until 2027. This is a big blow for a Jacksonville team that needs to protect Trevor Lawrence at all times.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw the ball during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Harrison has already landed on Injured Reserve (IR). The team has not revealed the exact nature of the injury, but Chao has a strong track record when it comes to evaluating these situations.

Jacksonville Will Now Be Relying on Walker Little

Walker Little, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will now step into the starting role. He faces a difficult challenge moving forward, as Harrison earned the starting job for a reason.

However, Harrison could miss the remainder of the 2026 season, leaving Little with an opportunity to prove himself.