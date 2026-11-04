Jaguars Trade Pitch Lands Super Bowl Champion to Boost Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a problem that won’t be solved by looking at the final score their most recent game. Their convincing win over the Indianapolis Colts came with a significant loss up front. Now, the front office must decide how much it is willing to spend to prevent that absence from becoming a bigger issue.

DaVon Hamilton’s season-ending injury creates an opening that opponents will be eager to test. Jacksonville can give its remaining defensive linemen more responsibility. However, adding an experienced replacement would help prevent those players from taking on too much work.

One potential solution would require a call to another Florida team.

Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union proposed that Jacksonville pursue Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson. His appeal centers on how quickly the veteran could help replace Hamilton.

“Robinson offers plug-and-play ability and would be the most reliable player potentially on the market to replace Hamilton. While his running mate, Vita Vea, gets more attention due to name recognition, Vea hasn’t been as impactful this season as he was in the past and is making $20 million guaranteed next season,” Harvey wrote.

Jaguars Could Address A Defensive Need With Modest Trade

There is an important distinction between finding another body and adding someone the coaching staff can immediately trust. Harvey’s proposal gives the Jaguars a chance to pursue the latter without surrendering an early draft selection.

He outlined the following compensation:

“Jacksonville sends a fifth-round pick to Tampa Bay for Robinson. Robinson is playing on a one-year, $10 million deal and is set to be a free agent in 2027.”

That is Harvey’s suggested price. It does not establish what Tampa Bay would accept or indicate that the teams have discussed a deal.

Nevertheless, a fifth-round selection would be a reasonable starting point for the Jaguars to consider. Hamilton’s absence changes the calculation. A pick that could produce a future contributor might instead help address an immediate weakness.

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: A’Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs drills during mandatory minicamp the AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Robinson also would bring the Jaguars experience from playing deep into the postseason. He won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and recorded a sack in their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That background would be a welcome addition to a defensive front trying to adjust during the season.

Buccaneers Would Have To Agree To Part With Robinson

The biggest question is whether Tampa Bay would entertain the proposal. Jacksonville’s need does not automatically make Robinson available.

His expiring contract also gives the Jaguars something to weigh. They would be spending draft capital on a player who could leave after the season.

Still, Hamilton’s injury gives Jacksonville a reason to explore the possibility. If the Buccaneers are willing to listen, Harvey’s pitch offers a practical place to start.