Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Makes Powerful Brian Thomas Jr. Claim

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking like one of the best teams in the AFC. A 3-1 start to the season has Liam Coen’s group in a very good spot. Week 4 saw the team really earn a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Next up will be a trip to London, England for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense, led by Trevor Lawrence, continues to perform relatively well. There are still areas to improve in, though. One focal point moving forward might be getting the ball into the hands of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. more. The playmaker only has nine catches on the young season.

Despite the slow start, the pass-catcher was able to haul in a touchdown versus the Bengals. It proved to be a difference-maker, as the Jaguars won by a score of 22-17.

However, just nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown through four games is not elite stuff. In his rookie season back in 2024, he had a stat line better than this in one game alone.

Brian Thomas Jr. Gets Backup From Trevor Lawrence

When speaking to the media following the Week 4 victory, Lawrence talked about Thomas. He noted that the offense doesn’t really think about the narratives surrounding the wideout.

“That’s not something we think about at all,” Lawrence said. “That guy comes to work every day. We continue to work. I think he’s been awesome. Obviously, every game, every year, there are plays everybody wants back.”

While a lot of fans and media on the outside are worried about Thomas, Lawrence emphasized that he isn’t concerned about the Jaguars’ former first-round pick.

“I think, for whatever reason, that’s been a big topic of conversation, and I’ve got so much faith in that guy. He comes to work, and I’m happy to see him score,” Lawrence noted. “I know there’s so much still that he brings to the table that we have got to bring out of him. As quarterback, that’s my job and our job as an offense, getting him involved, and there are so many things that he can do.”

The recent decline in production from Thomas is without a doubt worrisome. However, Lawrence seems to believe things will only get better. The touchdown on Sunday was a positive, but more catches and yards would have been ideal.