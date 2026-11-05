Who’s Playing QB Tonight for Ravens? Joe Fagnano, Jacoby Brissett Decision Impacts Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars got quite the break this week.

The Jags are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, and injuries have ravaged the Ravens’ QB depth chart. Lamar Jackson is out with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Tyler Huntley is out due to turf toe.

The Ravens won’t have their two-time MVP quarterback or even his reliable backup.

It makes the Jags huge favorites to win on Thursday night even if star running back Bhayshul Tuten can’t play.

The big question for the Jaguars, though, is who the heck they will be facing at the QB position after this week of upheaval for the Ravens.

Who is Playing QB for Ravens Tonight?

The Ravens plan to start Joe Fagnano.

Fagnano entered Week 8 as Baltimore’s emergency third quarterback, but when both Jackson and Huntley were hurt, he had to come into the game, an eventual 36-10 loss in Buffalo to the Bills.

It was the first NFL action for Fagnano, who was an undrafted signing out of UConn, where he completed his college career last fall.

Fagnano began his college football life at Maine in the FCS level before moving up to the Huskies, for whom he put up big numbers while throwing to current Bills rookie Skyler Bell.

In rookie minicamp and beyond, Fagnano proved he deserved a spot on the Ravens. He beat out other candidates for the QB3 role, both Diego Pavia and Austin Reed.

And now, in a way Fagnano likely didn’t expect, he’s starting on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 as a rookie.

Is Jacoby Brissett Playing Tonight?

Jacoby Brissett won’t be playing on Thursday night.

The Ravens traded for him on Wednesday from the Arizona Cardinals after Brissett was benched for Gardner Minshew in the desert.

Reports were pretty much immediate that Brissett wouldn’t play Thursday — the trade may not even be officially completed by kickoff as the teams work out the final details.

Ravens QB Depth Chart

The Ravens did sign another quarterback this week, so even without Brissett, they do have a backup for Fagnano.

So on Thursday night, it’ll be Fagnano as QB1 with newly signed Kedon Slovis as QB2.

Slovis is new to Baltimore and won’t have a full grasp of the offense, so the Ravens likely wouldn’t go to him unless it’s an emergency.

It is worth noting that Fagnano seemed to injure his ankle against Buffalo and had it wrapped at times during practice in the lead up to Thursday night.

Ravens’ Emergency QB

The Ravens do have a denoted emergency quarterback based on the Week 8 CBS broadcast: Justice Hill.

Apparently, if all the official QBs go down, the running back Hill steps in.

Jaguars Impact

Jacksonville is two-score favorites to beat the Ravens on Thursday night because of the QB injury news.

Derrick Henry will have to be the heavy focus of the Jaguars’ defense. As long as Jacksonville can slow down the running game, this should be a victory for the Jags.