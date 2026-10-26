Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Josh Simmons’ Dismissal

The Kansas City Chiefs took a disappointing 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night.

After the game, coach Andy Reid faced some tough questions regarding his team’s performance. He also had to answer for the recent report of him dismissing offensive tackle Josh Simmons from a team meeting this past week.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says Josh Simmons Being Placed on IR Had Nothing to Do With Meeting Dismissal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that Reid, as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made Simmons leave during a team meeting last Wednesday. Simmons reportedly had his feet up during the meeting, and gave push back when asked to put them down.

Rapoport also revealed that Simmons later apologized for the situation. The Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve later that day. Following the team’s loss to the Seahawks, Reid insisted that Simmons being placed on IR had nothing to do with the incident.

“Things happen,” Reid said. “That’s not the reason he was placed on IR. He’s got a bad back. He’s got to get it worked out, that’s the main thing. I’ll just leave it at that, that’s just where we’re at with it.”

Josh Simmons’ Injury Timeline

Simmons injured his back during training camp in early August. It was originally believed to be minor, and that he would be ready to play in Week 1 of the regular season. Many were surprised when he wasn’t able to, but the expectation was that he would only miss a couple of games.

Because of that, the Chiefs avoided putting Simmons on IR. Reid eventually revealed that it was a bulging disc that was specifically ailing Simmons. He would go on to miss the first four games ahead of their Week 5 bye week. Simmons finally returned to practice after they bye, participating in all three sessions on a limited basis.

He was held out of the Chiefs’ Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as Reid stated he would need some time to ramp up. After Simmons missed this past Wednesday’s practice, the team trotted head athletic training Rick Burkholder out to address the media on Thursday regarding the injury.

Burkholder revealed that Simmons was being placed on IR to give him more time to rehab and recover. Surgery isn’t completely off the table, but is trying to be avoided. Simmons will be eligible to return in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.