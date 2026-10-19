Andy Reid Takes the Blame for Lack of Improvement in Key Area

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense is a work in progress.

It turned in an uneven performance during Sunday’s 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Kenneth Walker III continued to be unstoppable running the ball, but the passing attack remained inconsistent. One area of Kansas City’s offense in particular has been lacking all season long.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Owns up to Offense’s Short-Yardage Struggles

The Chiefs have struggled to pick up first downs and get into the endzone in short-yardage situations throughout the season. Coach Andy Reid said he made short-yardage situations a point of emphasis to improve on during the bye week. However, those struggles persisted against the Chargers.

“We got to block better on some, but at the same time it’s our responsibility to keep what works,” Reid said to the media on Monday. “I’m always going to take the blame on that. We can put the guy in a better position to do their job.”

Midway through the third quarter, Walker was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal rushing attempt from the one-yard line, causing a turnover on downs. Later in the third, the Chiefs elected to punt on fourth-and-two after being unable to convert on third-and-three. During the fourth quarter, they failed to pickup a first down on a third-and-one situation, leading to a missed field goal.

Chiefs’ Short-Yardage Struggles Are Puzzling

One of the few bright spots for Kansas City’s offense last season was short-yardage situations. Led by running back Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs were among the best in the NFL converting on third and fourth downs with short-yardage to go.

It’s tough to know where to place the blame. Reid has tried both rushing and passing play calls in short-yardage situations, but both have been ineffective. As great as Walker has been this season, he hasn’t been the answer either.

The Chiefs have what is considered to be a strong interior offensive line with center Creed Humphrey and guards Trey Smith and Kingsley Suamataia. For whatever reason, however, they aren’t blocking well enough on short-yardage plays. Reid will continue to search for answers, and needs to come up with them quick with back-to-back road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos on deck.