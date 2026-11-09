Andy Reid Fires Back at Media Over Failed QB Sneak vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up having a nice day offensively during their 35-12 win over the New York Jets.

However, things started off a bit rocky for the unit. On two of its first three possessions, Kansas City lost a fumble and punted. The former occurred while backup quarterback Justin Fields attempted to execute a quarterback sneak during a third-and-one situation.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Fires Back at Media Over Failed QB Sneak

Reid was grilled several times by the media this past week for not running a QB sneak during a third-and-goal situation against the Denver Broncos. It is a controversial topic because Reid has refused to run the play ever since Patrick Mahomes was injured while performing one back in 2019.

Perhaps out of spite, Reid called a QB sneak on the Chiefs’ opening possession of the game with Fields. Not only did Fields not get the yard necessary for a first down, but he fumbled the snap and the Jets recovered it. Reid gave a snarky response to the media when asked why he finally decided to call a QB sneak.

“You guys asked for it, so we gave it to you, and it didn’t work, how’d you feel?” Reid said. “Those are hard to practice. Quarterback sneaks are hard to practice unless you do it in a game. We just got to get those two (Fields, center Creed Humphrey) on the same page on it, make sure we get the ball up first in the quarterback’s hands.”

Chiefs Scored Season High Amount of Points vs. Jets

35 points is the most Kansas City has scored in a game so far this season. Running back Kenneth Walker III looked like his usual self after a couple of down outings. He took 18 carries for 102 yards and one rushing touchdown. Walker also added four receptions for 41 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Mahomes had a stellar day as well, throwing for 242 yards on 23 completions and two touchdowns. Despite sustaining what appeared to be a painful injury to his elbow, Mahomes continued to play and perform well, hitting seven different receivers on the day.

The Chiefs racked up 391 total yards of offense against the Jets. Backup running back Emmett Johnson continued to prove he can make plays in relief of Walker, as he averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored a touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce led all pass catchers in receiving yards with 72.