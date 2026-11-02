Andy Reid Delivers Good News, Bad News on Mansoor Delane Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a few key injuries.

Over the last few weeks they have placed offensive tackle Josh Simmons, running back Brashard Smith, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve. Standout wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was also placed on IR earlier this season.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Has Good News, Bad News on CB Mansoor Delane’s Injury Status

Delane missed Week 8’s matchup against the Denver Broncos after he aggravated his right shoulder during practice. That injury has plagued Delane dating all the way back to OTAs.

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Andy Reid revealed that Delane could return this week against the New York Jets. However, his shoulder issue is likely to linger throughout the rest of the season.

“It’s just a matter of it being strong,” Reid said of Delane’s shoulder. “Strong enough to be out there. There’s a good chance he’ll be able to get himself out there this week. Again, it’s just about how strong it is. That’s going to be a day-to-day thing. If he can do it he’ll do it. If not, [Kristian] Fulton did a nice job in there.”

Mansoor Delane’s Shoulder Injury Timeline

Delane did not fully participate during OTAs and minicamp because of his shoulder injury. He also missed the first couple of weeks of training camp. Fortunately, he was cleared for the end of camp, and was able to play during the preseason.

While intercepting quarterback Bo Nix on the opening drive of Week 1’s win over the Broncos, Delane aggravated his shoulder injury. He missed the rest of that contest, and the entirety of Week 2’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Delane returned in Week 3, and played in four consecutive games before sitting out in Week 8 against Denver.

If Delane can participate in practice in some capacity this week, he’ll have a decent shot to play against the Jets. He is having a stellar rookie season, posting 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed. As Reid mentioned, Fulton has played well in place of Delane this season, giving the Chiefs the luxury to be extra cautious with Delane.