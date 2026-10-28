Andy Reid Reveals Where Harrison Butker Stands After Justin Tucker Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs decided it was time to bring in some competition for kicker Harrison Butker.

With all the struggles Butker has had dating back to last year, Kansas City signed veteran Justin Tucker to its practice squad. Neither Butker or Tucker are the same caliber of players they used to be, leaving many wondering where the Chiefs go from here with their kicking situation.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Backs Harrison Butker

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reid had this to say about how Butker took the news that Kansas City was bringing Tucker into the fold.

“We love Harrison,” Reid said. “He’s one of my favorite guys. Sometimes things don’t go quite the way you want them, and you work on that. He understands the business and how it works. We had a practice squad position open, so for security we brought him (Tucker) in and put him in that spot. Butker gets it. He knows that it’s part of this business. He’s struggled a little bit, and he gets that he needs to pick it up.”

Butker has missed five field goals and one extra point this season. His 15 missed kicks between field goals and PATs combined are the most by any kicker in the NFL since last season.

Reid Says Butker Remains Chiefs’ Top Kicker for Now

Reid was also asked if there is going to be an immediate competition between Butker and Tucker for the kicking job.

“Butker will get most of the reps this week,” Reid said. “He’ll take those and we’ll just see where it goes. Kind of fluid.”

Reid then shut down the possibility of both Butker and Tucker being activated for a game at the same time, and said Butker will handle the kicking duties in this week’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

“I haven’t seen that scenario, no,” Reid said. “Harrison will probably go this week.”

Finally, Reid made it clear that Butker’s issues aren’t do to a physical problem, but with technique.

“Right now his technique’s off a bit,” Reid said. “It’s not as consistent as he wants it. Things happen.”