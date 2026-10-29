Chiefs’ Dave Toub Reveals ‘Grueling Workout’ He Put Justin Tucker Through

The Kansas City Chiefs brought in some competition for kicker Harrison Butker, signing veteran Justin Tucker to the practice squad.

The decision was met with controversy, as Tucker served a 10-game suspension in 2025 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 massage therapists.

Kansas City Chiefs ST Coordinator Dave Toub Put Justin Tucker Through ‘Grueling Workout’

When Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media on Thursday, he revealed that he knew Tucker was the right guy to sign after he crushed what Toub described as a “grueling workout.”

“He (Tucker) was one of three kickers who we thought were the best guys out there,” Toub said. “I made a grueling workout for these guys. I had them kick 30 [field goals], 10 extra points, seven kicks over 50 [yards]. One was a 60-yarder. He (Tucker) made every kick. Not only did he make them, he was accurate. 60 percent of his kicks were inside a six-foot cylinder in the middle of the uprights. Somebody that’s struggling as a kicker is not able to hit the ball with that kind of accuracy. He was off the charts good.”

Toub Says There Is No Competition Between Butker and Tucker

When asked how he thinks a competition between Butker and Tucker would shake out, Toub emphatically stated that Butker is still the Chiefs’ top kicker, and that Tucker was brought in as insurance and for motivational purposes.

“Butker is our kicker,” Toub said. “We’re trying to get Butker right. That’s what this whole thing is about. You bring Tucker in, he went through some issues, he missed a certain amount of kicks in 2023 and 2024. He had a lot of things going on in his mind during that time. He’s come back and he’s kicking great. You bring him in, get him around Butker who’s had a couple of issues. Those two guys collaborate and are talking.”

That echoes what coach Andy Reid said about Butker on Wednesday. Hopefully Butker can pick Tucker’s brain and find something that works for him. He will be given a little more time to figure things out, but if he continues to consistently miss kicks, Tucker could get the nod.