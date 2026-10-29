Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs’ Dave Toub Reveals ‘Grueling Workout’ He Put Justin Tucker Through

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed what he described as a "grueling workout" for new kicker Justin Tucker.
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after kicking a field goal in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs brought in some competition for kicker Harrison Butker, signing veteran Justin Tucker to the practice squad.

The decision was met with controversy, as Tucker served a 10-game suspension in 2025 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 16 massage therapists.

Kansas City Chiefs ST Coordinator Dave Toub Put Justin Tucker Through ‘Grueling Workout’

When Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media on Thursday, he revealed that he knew Tucker was the right guy to sign after he crushed what Toub described as a “grueling workout.”

“He (Tucker) was one of three kickers who we thought were the best guys out there,” Toub said. “I made a grueling workout for these guys. I had them kick 30 [field goals], 10 extra points, seven kicks over 50 [yards]. One was a 60-yarder. He (Tucker) made every kick. Not only did he make them, he was accurate. 60 percent of his kicks were inside a six-foot cylinder in the middle of the uprights. Somebody that’s struggling as a kicker is not able to hit the ball with that kind of accuracy. He was off the charts good.”

Toub Says There Is No Competition Between Butker and Tucker

When asked how he thinks a competition between Butker and Tucker would shake out, Toub emphatically stated that Butker is still the Chiefs’ top kicker, and that Tucker was brought in as insurance and for motivational purposes.

“Butker is our kicker,” Toub said. “We’re trying to get Butker right. That’s what this whole thing is about. You bring Tucker in, he went through some issues, he missed a certain amount of kicks in 2023 and 2024. He had a lot of things going on in his mind during that time. He’s come back and he’s kicking great. You bring him in, get him around Butker who’s had a couple of issues. Those two guys collaborate and are talking.”

That echoes what coach Andy Reid said about Butker on Wednesday. Hopefully Butker can pick Tucker’s brain and find something that works for him. He will be given a little more time to figure things out, but if he continues to consistently miss kicks, Tucker could get the nod.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

0 Comments

Chiefs’ Dave Toub Reveals ‘Grueling Workout’ He Put Justin Tucker Through

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Chiefs News

More Heavy on Chiefs News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x