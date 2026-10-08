Chiefs’ Biggest Surprises so Far in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs were facing a lot of unknown factors entering 2026.

They embraced a youth movement on defense, trotting out several rookie and second-year starters. Offensively, the Chiefs were dealing with issues such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL and LCL, and offensive tackle Josh Simmons’ back injury. However, they got through it all with a 4-0 record during the first quarter of the season.

OT Kahlil Benson is Kansas City Chiefs’ Biggest Surprise so Far in 2026

Back in training camp, nobody would have expected Benson to be the Chiefs’ starting left tackle in Week 1. Furthermore, nobody could have imagined he would perform as well as he has. Benson proved the doubters wrong after being named Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Benson has held up against top tier pass rushers such as Nik Bonitto, DeForest Buckner, Josh Uche, Chop Robinson, and Maxx Crosby. Coach Andy Reid’s decision to go with Benson over veteran Jaylon Moore to fill in for Simmons was met with scrutiny, but has paid off in huge fashion.

Punter Matt Araiza, CB Kristian Fulton, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Round Out Chiefs’ 2026 Surprises

Araiza has also won some hardware this season, as he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. He ranks first in the NFL in yards per punt (52.3) and net (47.3), and is also tied for third with nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line. His 69-yard punt in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts is the fifth-longest among all punters on the season.

After an injury-riddled 2025 season, Fulton has bounced back strong in 2026. He stepped in for starter Mansoor Delane in Weeks 1 and 2, and has recorded seven total tackles, one pass defensed, and one interception in three games played. Fulton has been targeted eight times and allowed just four catches for 19 yards. His 76.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 11th among all cornerbacks in the league.

Anudike-Uzomah has been disruptive all over Kansas City’s defensive line this season. He has posted five total tackles, one sack, four quarterback pressures, and one forced fumble through the first four games. Anudike-Uzomah finally looks like the first-round pick that he was in 2023 after sustaining several injuries and being buried on the depth chart for three years. If he keeps it up, the Chiefs may consider giving him a contract extension.