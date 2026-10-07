Chiefs’ Underrated Weapon Finally Gets the Recognition He Deserves

The Kansas City Chiefs had many contributors step up to guide them to a 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton led the way, but an unsung hero who is quietly having a big season for the Chiefs is now getting some much-deserved recognition.

Kansas City Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Chiefs announced on social media Wednesday that punter Matt Araiza has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts against the Raiders.

Araiza shocked everybody when he faked a punt on Kansas City’s opening drive on the game, pulling the ball down and running for a gain of 12 yards and a first down on 4th-and-9. All five of his punts on the day were downed inside the 20-yard line, including one that was downed at the Raiders’ own 1-yard line. Araiza joins Walker as Chiefs players to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

Matt Araiza Has Developed Into One of the Best Punters in the NFL

Araiza is off to an excellent start in 2026. He ranks first in the NFL in yards per punt (52.3) and net (47.3). Araiza is also tied for third in the league with nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line. His 69-yard punt in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts is the fifth-longest among all punters on the season.

Araiza is in his third season with the Chiefs. His strong leg has always been obvious, but he struggled to control it early in his career, resulting in a lot of touchbacks. Araiza showed improvement in 2025, ranking 11th in punts downed inside the 20, and allowing only three touchbacks.

During Super Bowl LIX in 2024, Araiza set a record for the most yards per punt average with 51.8 on six attempts. Kansas City signed him to a one-year, $1,075,000 exclusive rights free agent tender during the 2026 offseason. Araiza is more than proving himself worthy of a lucrative contract extension.

Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks is currently the NFL’s highest-paid punter on a four-year, $16.2 million contract. The last time the Chiefs gave a punter a contract extension was in 2018, which went to franchise legend Dustin Colquitt.