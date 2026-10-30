Chiefs Could Catch Big Break With Broncos Listing $84 Million Starter Questionable

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will square off in a crucial divisional showdown in Week 8.

Kansas City can take firm control of the AFC West with a win, completing the season sweep over Denver. However, the Broncos will make things extremely tight if they emerge victorious. Both teams are dealing with a few key injuries that could impact the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Catch Break as Broncos List WR Jaylen Waddle as Questionable

The Broncos released their final injury report on Friday, and one of the main things that jumped off the page was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle listed as questionable. Waddle is their No. 1 receiver, having acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during this past offseason.

Miami signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension before dealing him to Denver. When they acquired him, the Broncos absorbed that deal. Waddle is under contract with them through the 2028 season.

Unfortunately for Denver, Waddle is off to an inconsistent start in 2026. He is averaging just three catches per game, and has caught only one touchdown. The Chiefs shut him down in Week 1, limiting him to one reception for two yards. Still, Waddle is a speedy playmaker, and the Broncos would definitely rather have him than not.

Other Key Broncos Players Also Ailing Heading Into Matchup vs. Chiefs

The injuries don’t stop with Waddle for Denver. It has officially ruled out key players such as safety Talanoa Hufanga and running back RJ Harvey. Hufanga is one of the best safeties in the league, and Harvey is a dual threat as a runner and receiver. If Waddle is out in addition to Hufanga and Harvey, it could be tough sledding for the Broncos.

Denver has also listed offensive tackle Garett Bolles, safety Brandon Jones, and defensive lineman Zach Allen as questionable. All three players are starters. Being without Allen may be the biggest blow, as he is a two-time All-Pro. Jones is a productive and underrated safety. The Broncos’ secondary would be hurting with both Hufanga and Jones out.

Losing Bolles would be also be rough. He was a First-Team All-Pro last season, and is a 10-year veteran. The Chiefs will have a golden opportunity to get their pass rush going if Bolles doesn’t play. Allen, Jones, and Bolles are all expected to be game-time decisions.