Chris Jones Sends Strong Message to Those Saying He’s Slowing Down

The Kansas City Chiefs are mostly having a solid season defensively.

They rank in the top half of the NFL against both the pass and run, and are giving up the second-fewest points per game at 17.2. However, one glaring struggle they are having is getting sacks. The Chiefs have just eight sacks on the year, trailing only the Miami Dolphins for the least amount in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Pushes Back Against Criticisms of Age Slowing Him Down

Jones is in the 11th season of his career, and has played a lot of snaps during that time. When asked if his age is catching up to him while speaking with the media on Thursday, Jones wasn’t willing to use as that an excuse for having a slow start to the season.

“Man, get out,” Jones joked. “I feel pretty good. I’m 32 years old. It’s all about perspective. I’ve played a lot of games, fortunately. I’ve been very blessed to be successful in this league for a long time, and I’ve seen a lot. I don’t think my age right now is playing a factor. We just got to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.”

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Backs Chris Jones

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also spoke to the media Thursday, and noted that Jones still faces a lot of double-teams when asked if he has to adjust to Jones’ production slowing down.

“In some ways,” Spagnuolo answered. “What we’re always trying to look for is if they’re trying to double [team] certain guys, and if they are, what should we do? There’s still some of that going on. If teams choose not to respect him (Jones) in that regard, then we’ll go another way. We’re always playing that game within the game.”

Jones has just a half sack throughout the first six games of the season, along with 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. He has posted just 13.5 sacks since 2023. The Chiefs can save nearly $30 million in salary cap space by cutting him during the offseason. That makes the second half of this season very important for Jones.