Chiefs Predicted to Go All-In at WR With 2 Midseason Additions

The Kansas City Chiefs are weighing all options ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

They are expected to closely monitor the market, and eventually make a move. While most believe the Chiefs are looking to add a wide receiver, they could also be in the mix for a pass rusher. However, and NFL insider believes they will acquire not just one, but two receivers.

Kansas City Chiefs Predicted to Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently linked Godwin, who is believed to be on the trade block, to the Chiefs.

“How much of his decline is due to the fact the Bucs haven’t been able to push the ball downfield for years and Baker Mayfield was not good or healthy least year and same thing this year? And the loss of Mike Evans has set Tampa’s pass game back? The Chiefs likely need more than one roll of the dice at the receiver position given all their issues there, and lack of another playmaker was a concern even before the season began.”

As La Canfora pointed out, Godwin’s statistics have been on the decline over the past few years, but injuries and quarterback play have had a role in that. Godwin has recorded four 1,000 yard seasons during his 10-year NFL career. He has remained healthy so far in 2026, and a change of scenery could reinvigorate him.

Trading for a WR May Not Prohibit Chiefs From Signing Tyreek Hill

La Canfora went on to say that sources around the league have told him Kansas City signing Hill, as well as making a trade for a wide receiver, are both in play.

“Even if they sign (free agent WR Tyreek) Hill, Andy (Reid) is going to want to do something else,” — said an NFL exec who knows Reid well and used to work with him.

The Chiefs adding both Godwin and Hill would give their passing attack a tremendous boost. However, buzz has cooled off a bit in regards to the them bringing Hill back. The civil lawsuit between him and his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro may have pumped the brakes on that. The NFL is currently investigating the domestic violence allegations Vaccaro has made against Hill.