Chiefs Could Bring Back Preseason Standout Recently Waived by Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking to strengthen their roster.

They are also high on familiarity, often bringing players back who have played for them in the past. The Chiefs could have another opportunity to do that as they reassess things during their bye week.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Bring Back Recently Waived RB Emari Demercado

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have waived running back Emari Demercado in order to make room for offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who is returning from injured reserve.

Demercado spent the entire offseason with the Chiefs after signing with them back in March. It looked like he would be the backup to Kenneth Walker III, but the team went on to acquire Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Johnson and Demercado both impressed during training camp and preseason, but Johnson edged him out.

Kansas City decided to waive Demercado during roster cuts, keeping Walker, Johnson, and Brashard Smith on the active roster. The two running backs on the practice squad are Nate Carter and Jadyn Ott. Given the flashes he showed while with the team, the Chiefs could move on from Carter or Ott and bring Demercado back.

Bringing Emari Demercado Back Would Be Smart Move by Chiefs

Had Demercado joined the Chiefs last season, he may of been their best RB on the roster. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt didn’t provide much juice from the position in 2025, leading the Chiefs to completely rebuild the group.

Demercado is in his fourth season after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He has recorded 834 rushing yards on 131 carries during that span, equaling an impressive 6.4 yards per carry average. Demercado is also a good pass catcher, posting 324 receiving yards on 50 receptions.

If an injury ever occurred to Walker or Johnson, Demercado would be a much bigger upgrade over what Kansas City currently has. He also brings special teams ability to the table as a return specialist. Demercado possesses exceptional speed, having ripped off long runs of 49, 53, and 71 yards throughout his NFL career.