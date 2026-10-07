5 Chiefs Who Could Be Primed to Breakout After Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week with a 4-0 record.

They are taking advantage of the rest now, because they are about to play a tough 13-game stretch without a break. If the Chiefs continue their dominant ways, they will have a shot at securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which will earn them a week off ahead of the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Primed to Breakout After Bye Week- Offense

WR Cyrus Allen

Many believed Allen would have a much bigger role in the Chiefs’ offense after an impressive showing during training camp and preseason. However, he has played just 10 snaps through the first four weeks of the regular season.

There is a silver lining for Allen, though. With recent injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City is shorthanded at wide receiver. That could give Allen a shot for some real playing time, and the opportunity to prove he can make an impact in real games.

RB Emmett Johnson

Johnson has already made his presence felt, recording 130 total yards on 21 touches. He has been great in relief of starting running back Kenneth Walker III, particularly as a pass catcher — averaging 14.8 yards per reception.

Walker has been the workhorse of the Chiefs’ offense, and may need to slow down a bit as the season wears on. Johnson has proved himself capable, so it seems likely he will get an uptick in touches. Walker and Johnson could become one of the best duos in the NFL by season’s end.

WR Jalen Royals

When Rice went down with a hamstring injury in Week 4, it was Royals who took his place. Royals recorded 38 snaps during Kansas City’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the second-most of his young career.

Royals may not have the route running or production volume upside of Cyrus Allen, but the Chiefs definitely like him as a run blocker. The potential of Tyreek Hill returning could limit Royals, but it could also open him up as an under-the-radar receiving option.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Primed to Breakout After Bye Week- Defense

DT Peter Woods

Woods has gotten an impressive pass rush push at times, but has yet to record his first NFL sack. He has posted nine total tackles and one pass defensed on the season, and is averaging 31 snaps per game.

For comparison, star defensive tackle Chris Jones is averaging 48 snaps per game. Obviously Jones is going to play more than Woods, but it’s fair to assume Woods’ playing time will increase to preserve the veteran Jones down the stretch. The more Woods plays, the better he should get.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Anudike-Uzomah is easily having the best season of his career after an injury-riddle first three years. He has recorded five total tackles, one sack, four quarterback pressures, and one forced fumble so far in 2026.

The Chiefs have been mixing him up between defensive end and defensive tackle. That kind of versatility should keep him having an important role along the defensive line throughout the season. Anudike-Uzomah has a lot on the line as he is playing on the final year of his contract.