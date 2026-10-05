Chiefs’ Snap Counts vs. Raiders Reveal Clear Plan to Replace Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs had two significant injuries during their Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

During the first quarter, Rashee Rice exited the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Toward the end of the contest, Tyquan Thornton went down with a dislocated ankle that will likely cost him a large portion of the season.

Jalen Royals Was Next Man up for Kansas City Chiefs Following Rashee Rice’s Injury vs. Raiders

Being Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver, Rice getting hurt is a big deal. Although Thornton was who stepped up production-wise, it was second-year man Jalen Royals who filled Rice’s role. Royals played 38 snaps against the Raiders, which was tied for second (with Thornton) behind Xavier Worthy’s 45.

Royals stepping in for Rice makes sense given their physical similarities. Despite his increased role, Royals did not record a catch, and had just two targets on the day. Heading into Week 4, Rice had recorded 13 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. Royals has been solid in a rotational role, and he caught his first career touchdown in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Other Snap Count Observations for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Even with Rice missing most of the game against Las Vegas, rookie Cyrus Allen only received six snaps. He did get a target in which he was wide open for, but Mahomes overshot his throw to him. Allen received a ton of hype during the offseason following what was considered to be an impressive training camp and preseason. However, he has played just 10 snaps during the regular season thus far.

The leader of Kansas City’s defense — linebacker Nick Bolton — played every single defensive snap (84) against the Raiders. He recorded nine total tackles on the day, trailing only cornerback Mansoor Delane’s 10. Bolton has a team-high 37 total tackles on the season, as well as two passes defensed.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner, who made his season debut in Week 4 after being sidelined with a knee injury, played 75% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps. That is an encouraging sign for his health moving forward. Rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas played a career high 50 snaps, and posted a whopping seven quarterback pressures.