Chiefs Urged to Get Travis Kelce Help Before Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense has revolved around running back Kenneth Walker III so far in 2026.

Some are wondering if that is sustainable as opposing defenses adjust and Walker gains wear and tear. That has led to speculation that the Chiefs will acquire a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline and open up the passing attack a bit more. However, they could strengthen both their run and pass game by adding another tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Trade for Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell recently assembled a list of pre-deadline trade proposals. Among them was the Chiefs sending a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for tight end Dallas Goedert.

“With the Chiefs playing bullyball and building their offense around Kenneth Walker III, though, I wonder whether going in the opposite direction (of trading for a WR) might be a better idea. They already use 12 or 13 personnel on nearly 40% of Patrick Mahomes’ dropbacks. So, what about adding another receiving tight end to the mix?” — Barnwell

Goedert is in his ninth NFL season. He hasn’t been flashy throughout his career, but has been steadily productive. It could be argued that he has been under utilized in Philadelphia. Pairing him with Kelce would make for a dynamic tight end duo that would bolster Kansas City’s offense in all phases.

Dallas Goedert Could Solve Short and Long-Term Need for Chiefs

Goedert is currently on a one-year deal with the Eagles. The Chiefs can easily absorb his contract if they acquire him, and could re-sign him in the offseason if he proved to be a good fit for their offense.

“Chiefs GM Brett Veach might be reticent to trade draft picks for short-term options after moves for players such as DeAndre Hopkins haven’t necessarily paid off in recent years, but Goedert could also be the replacement for Kelce as the primary tight end in Kansas City if he signs a new deal after the season.” — Barnwell

Goedert could be a natural replacement for Kelce. He is well-rounded as a pass catcher and blocker. As a veteran who has had a lot of success in the NFL, Goedert shouldn’t have issues learning Kansas City’s offense quickly. Kelce and Goedert already have a tight connection, often working together in Kelce’s “Tight End University” program.