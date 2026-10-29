Chiefs Could Target Eagles WRs With Pair of Trade Offers

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the hunt for some wide receiver help.

We are just a week and a half away from the November 10 NFL trade deadline. Kansas City has been monitoring the market closely, but soon needs to start making offers. The Chiefs’ passing game has struggled as of late, and losing Tyquan Thornton was a huge blow.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Make Offer to Philadelphia Eagles for WR DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks as Backup Plan

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak recently drummed up five hypothetical trades for wide receivers that the Chiefs should consider. Among them was a big offer for DeVonta Smith, but Solak doesn’t believe the Eagles would budge on him. If that’s the case, Dontayvion Wicks would be a solid backup plan.

“If I were the Chiefs, I’d be putting a first and then some on the table for DeVonta Smith. It absolutely would not work — Eagles GM Howie Roseman isn’t going to trade both A.J. Brown and Smith in the same season — but you have to try as the Eagles stare down the barrel of a rebuild in 2027. In lieu of Smith, Wicks has all the traits of a three-level receiver — ball tracking, ability to catch away from his frame, burst, size — without any of the route or hands consistency. Grab him for a Day 3 pick and hope to run hot!”

Smith would definitely be a big-time addition for the Chiefs. His speed and crisp route running would fit perfectly in coach Andy Reid’s offense. Smith has posted three 1,000-yard receiving season in his career. He would provide Kansas City two things it sorely needs — the ability to beat man coverage, and be a consistent deep threat.

Chiefs Could Also Consider Reunion With WR Hollywood Brown

If Kansas City can’t land Smith, which it likely wouldn’t, Wicks would be worth taking a swing on. Wicks had an impressive rookie season in 2023, recording 39 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He was traded to Philadelphia this past offseason, but a crowded receiver room and bad quarterback play has limited him.

Hollywood Brown is another Eagles WR that the Chiefs could be interested in. Brown spent two years in K.C. from 2024-2025, but his 2024 seasons was mostly washed away due to a shoulder injury. In 2025 Brown led all Chiefs WRs in receiving yards with 587. Already familiar with the offense, Brown could be an instant contributor for K.C.’s offense.