George Karlaftis Makes Bold Comparison for Chiefs’ Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting back in the swing of things after their bye week.

They have re-established their winning ways with a 4-0 start to the season after winning just six games in 2025. Kansas City will spend the rest of the year trying to prove it is once again a true powerhouse and can get back to the Super Bowl.

DE George Karlaftis Compares Past Super Bowl-Winning Defenses to Current Kansas City Chiefs Defense

Multiple members of the Chiefs spoke to the media on Wednesday as they returned to the practice field. Defensive end George Karlaftis had this to say when asked what his favorite part of the defense has been so far this season.

“I’ve been apart of some great teams that have won Super Bowls,” Karlaftis said. “I can speak for this team right now that it’s a resilient team of guys who are hungry and that love football. Those are three characteristics that can go a long way. We just got to remain humble and hungry, and I think we can take it as far as we want to.”

Although it has played well overall, the Chiefs’ defense hasn’t hit its stride yet. That is okay given it is still early in the season. The glaring weakness has been a lack of sacks, but it is getting close with the amount of quarterback pressures recorded.

Chiefs Will Have Golden Opportunity to Get Sacks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City will host the struggling 0-5 Chargers on Sunday, who have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The Chargers’ offensive line is beat up and will likely be down several starters in the matchup. Justin Herbert has been sacked 17 times this season, the second-most among all quarterbacks in the league.

Karlaftis has gone up against Herbert several times throughout his career, and isn’t taking him lightly despite Los Angeles’ rough start.

“He’s one of the elite quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Karlaftis said. “He can make every single throw on the field. He’s extremely mobile. He’s accurate on the run. He can make you pay with his feet, and he’s real smart. We got all the respect in the world for that guy. We got to bring it, and we got to be really disciplined when we face a guy like that.”