Patrick Mahomes Endorses Cyrus Allen as Rashee Rice Misses Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs could be thin at wide receiver during their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyquan Thornton sustained a dislocated ankle in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders and is out indefinitely, and potentially for the remainder of the season. Rashee Rice was also injured in that game, pulling his hamstring.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Endorses Rookie WR Cyrus Allen

Rice was held out of practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday against the Chargers in doubt. Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen revealed to Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star what quarterback Patrick Mahomes told him ahead of practice.

“He’s with me, he trusts me, and (is) ready to see me work,” Allen stated.

Allen also told The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell that he has grown more comfortable in the Chiefs’ offense, and is excited to show what he can do.

“We’re gonna see on Sunday,” Allen said.

If Rice sits out on Sunday, Allen will finally get some significant snaps with the offense. Even if Rice manages to play, Allen should get at least a bit of an increase with Thornton out. Coach Andy Reid admitted as much while speaking to the media back on Monday.

“I think he would probably work into the mix more,” Reid said of Allen getting more snaps. “He’s a good football player. Even though he’s young, he’s got good ability.”

Chiefs WR Corps Must Step up Amidst Injuries

Rice and Thornton have easily been the most reliable wide receivers on Kansas City’s roster this season. Mahomes spoke to reporters on Wednesday and revealed his message to Allen and the rest of the Chiefs’ young wide outs.

“Just be ready,” Mahomes said. “They’ve put in the work. They’ve had to put in the work at practice, and they’ve been doing that. Now when their number gets called and they’re going to step into a role and do their job. I’m excited for them. We’ll put them in position to succeed. I have a lot of trust in those guys, a lot of confidence in them.”

Allen received a lot of hype during the offseason. He was praised for his sharp route running abilities and good hands, and got a lot of run with the first-team offense during training camp and preseason. Allen has played just 10 offensive snaps this season, but it isn’t uncommon for Reid to break his rookie receivers in slowly.