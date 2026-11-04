Latest NFL News Proves Chiefs Are Still The League’s Cash Cow

Many NFL fans claim they are weary of watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

That makes sense on the surface, as the Chiefs have been the most successful team of the last decade. They have consistently made deep postseason runs, and have been in numerous primetime games. However, the numbers say that Kansas City is still the top draw in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Been Part of the 2 Most Watched Games of 2026 NFL Season

Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest recently revealed that the Chiefs have been part of the two most watched games in 2026. Their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is the highest-rated game of the season, bringing in 28.449 million viewers.

Kansas City won 30-27 in what was a tightly contested back-and-forth contest. Fast forward to Week 8, the Chiefs-Denver Broncos matchup drew 28.175 million views, good for the second-highest rated game of 2026. It was also the most watched Week 8 game in the history of CBS. Unfortunately, Kansas City came up on the losing end in what was another thriller by a final score of 28-24.

Chiefs Looking to Bounce Back From 2-Game Skid

After starting the season 5-0, the Chiefs have fallen to 5-2 after back-to-back losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. They are now in a dogfight with Denver (6-2) for the AFC West division title, and the Raiders are lurking at 4-4.

It will be crucial for Kansas City to take care of business in its next three games. All are against teams with losing records, which include the 2-6 New York Jets in Week 9, the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and the 3-5 Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The matchups against New York and Arizona are at home.

Coach Andy Reid is aware of the importance of not squandering the team’s strong start, especially after they lost their final six games of the 2025 season. Reid told reporters on Monday that he trusts the leaders he has in the locker room.

“I’ve got guys who know how to win games,” Reid said. “They understand that the season is long, but there’s an urgency to take care of business now. They know the reality of it. We’re sitting here at 5-2, that’s the reality of it. We’ve got to take care of the whole picture, so we’re not in the position where it comes down to the last plays of the game. We’re very capable of doing that.”