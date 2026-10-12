Andy Reid Sheds Light on Returns for Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia

The Kansas City Chiefs had to overcome a few obstacles while getting off to a 4-0 start in 2026.

None were bigger than losing left tackle Josh Simmons to a back injury during training camp. Later revealed to be a bulging disc, Simmons hasn’t practiced or played since. Another hinderance came in Week 4 when left guard Kingsley Suamataia was benched for reasons still relatively unknown.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Kingsley Suamataia Will Return to Starting Lineup in Week 5

Reid met with the media on Monday following some time off during the team’s bye week. When asked by The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell if Suamataia will return to the starting lineup this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Reid gave a short and sweet answer.

“Yeah, he’ll be back in,” Reid said.

Reid is known to not reveal much when it comes to personal matters with his players, so we may never know why Suamataia was benched unless it comes from Suamataia himself at some point. Suamataia has played well at left guard since switching to the position last season. Hopefully the incident has been put in the past and he can continue on with his promising career.

Josh Simmons Rehabbed at Chiefs’ Facility During Bye Week, Status for Week 5 Unclear

Reid was also asked if he anticipates Simmons returning to practice this week.

“Josh was here all week (during the bye week) doing his rehab stuff, so we’ll see,” Reid said. “They’ll (the players) be back in tomorrow and we’ll have a better idea of what’s going on.”

Simmons’ injury was initially believed to be minor, with the belief he would be ready to play in Week 1. That has obviously not been the case, but Reid not dismissing the possibility of Simmons practicing this week could be a small silver lining.

Reid has steadily insisted that Simmons has been working hard to return, but bulging discs can be tricky. Undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson has done an admirable job filling in for Simmons. If and when Simmons returns, Reid will be faced with the decision to put Benson on the bench or move him to right tackle in place of Jaylon Moore.