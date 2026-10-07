Chiefs Insider Provides Context on Kingsley Suamataia Benching

When the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, many were surprised to see Mike Caliendo starting at left guard.

News was revealed during the game that Kingsley Suamataia was benched, though no reason as to why was provided other than it was a coaching decision. Coach Andy Reid kept things mum about it after the game.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

Kansas City Chiefs’ Decision to Bench Kingsley Suamataia Was Made Saturday, Likely for Disciplinary Reasons

While appearing on 96.5 The Fan on Tuesday, Chiefs ESPN insider Nate Taylor stated he still doesn’t know the specific reason for Suamataia’s benching. However, Caliendo told him the decision was made on Saturday, and Taylor believes it was likely for disciplinary reasons.

“The team has not told me directly that is indeed the case, but I haven’t gotten a full denial that it wasn’t disciplinary,” Taylor said. “It was very disciplinary related, from what I can understand. I don’t think Kingsley missed the flight. I haven’t heard that. I think he made the flight. Something happened Saturday from what I understand. It wasn’t anything that happened in Vegas. I did get a chance to talk to Mike Caliendo, and Caliendo, based off what I can understand, he probably found out midday Saturday.”

Kingsley Suamataia Expected to Keep Starting LG Job

When asked if Suamataia’s discipline will extend beyond the one-game benching, Taylor stated that he didn’t get that sense.

“I do believe he will be the starting left guard,” Taylor said. “That’s based on a lot conversations I had after the game, and obviously being in Vegas.”

Suamataia played well in his first full year at left guard in 2025, and carried that momentum over to 2026. Hopefully he can put this incident behind him and continue on with his promising career.

The Chiefs switched Suamataia from left tackle to left guard in the final game of the 2024 season, and that decision has paid off huge. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had praise for Suamataia after Kansas City’s win over the Raiders.

“Kingsley knows how important he is to the team,” Mahomes said. “Like coach said, he’ll keep it between him and Kingsley. I have a ton of trust in him. We’ll get Kingsley back in the fold here soon.”