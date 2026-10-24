Kenneth Walker Reveals Who He’s Leaning on Ahead of Emotional Seattle Return

Running back Kenneth Walker III will be the center of attention when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.”

Walker spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chiefs signed him to a three-year, $43.05 million contract during free agency this past offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Leaning on OC Eric Bieniemy Ahead of Emotional Seattle Return

Walker kept it cool while speaking to the media on Friday, downplaying his return to Seattle. However, he did reveal that he has leaned on Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for advice on how to handle the emotions he will feel Sunday night.

“I haven’t really thought about that,” Walker said when asked if he’ll feel any extra emotion against the Seahawks. “I talked to EB (Bieniemy) about it and stuff, but I guess we’re going to see how it goes Sunday night.”

Walker went on to say he pulled from Bieniemy’s experience with having played a former team, and that he’s keeping a team-first mentality going into the game against the Seahawks.

“It was mainly me and EB talking about how he went against a former team, and how he felt about stuff,” Walker continued. “Just giving me pointers on stuff like that. You can’t make it bigger than what it is. I’m not the only one on this team. Everybody’s going out there to play a game. I don’t feel like it should be just about me.”

Walker Credits Teammates for His Success

Part of why Walker’s 2026 season has been special can be attributed to the fact that he’s running the ball well despite facing heavy boxes. Walker credited his teammates for that making that possible.

“Everybody’s doing their job,” Walker said. “It takes all 11. If not for those guys up front, I wouldn’t be able to have the success that I’ve had. It takes all of us.”

Walker leads the league in rushing with 635 yards, and is tied for third with six rushing touchdowns. He is second behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in total scrimmage yards, but has played one less game than Robinson. Walker will face a stiff Seahawks defense Sunday night that ranks 10th against the run.