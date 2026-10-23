Chiefs Turning to Kenneth Walker for Intel on Specific Seahawks Weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a huge primetime battle with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

It will be a homecoming for running back Kenneth Walker III, who spent the first four years of his career in Seattle. Emotions could be running high, but until then Walker is surely providing some insight to his teammates and coaches on the Seahawks leading up to the game.

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Turning to Kenneth Walker for Intel on Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet

While speaking to the media on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked how he his preparing for Zach Charbonnet, who is expected to make his 2026 season debut against the Chiefs. He responded by saying he reached out to Walker for some intel.

“It’s his (Zach Charbonnet) first game coming back, we went back and looked at some things he did a year ago,” Spagnuolo said. “Tried to get some insight from Ken (Kenneth Walker) — what are you thinking, what would you do? Because he was there. We have a great deal of respect for their (Seahawks) run game.”

Charbonnet tore his ACL during the NFC divisional playoff round last season. During his first three NFL seasons, Charbonnet served as Walker’s backup, often substituting in on third down. He is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, posting 1,761 rushing yards, 693 receiving yards on 95 receptions, and 22 total touchdowns.

Steve Spagnuolo Has Major Experience Advantage Over Seahawks OC Brian Fleury

Seattle’s offense has taken a step backward this season. Some of that can be attributed to losing Walker, but it may also have to do with having a first-time offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury. Spagnuolo said he can take some lessons from Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, who the Chiefs played in Week 4. Kubiak was the Seahawks OC in 2025.

“Sometimes if you’re looking for situational things, and it hasn’t come up in the first six games, you got to dig,” Spagnuolo said. “But, they got a really good system. It looks like there’s some carryover from what Kubiak did last year. I think they were smart in that regard to keep it the same. We’re defending the talent, and the system, hopefully we can do a good job at that.”