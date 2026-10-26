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Chiefs Urged to Trade for 1,000-Yard WR After Disastrous Outing vs. Seahawks

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The Kansas City Chiefs are being urged to trade for wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 15: General Manager Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs watches from the sidelines prior to the preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs got a wakeup call during their loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

In a disastrous 20-3 defeat, the Chiefs had notable struggles in all three phases of their team. The unit under the most scrutiny is the offense after racking up just 213 total yards and failing to score a touchdown. Kansas City’s wide receiver corps was held to six catches for 39 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Landing Spot for New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The Chiefs have been rumored to be interested in trading for a wide receiver since the beginning of the season. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes they should swing big and try to acquire Wilson after their lack of depth at receiver was exposed against Seattle.

“If New York does put Wilson on the block, Kansas City makes a ton of sense as a potential destination. The team has been hit with injuries to its receiver room, with Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and Rashee Rice (hamstring) sidelined. In the Week 7 loss to Seattle, the offense mustered just three points, and the Chiefs wide receivers combined for six catches for 39 yards.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has been linked to the Chiefs. Former quarterback turned analyst Russell Wilson also recently urged Kansas City to pursue the talented receiver. Garrett Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards three times in his career, and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Garrett Wilson Would Be Short and Long-Term Solution for Chiefs

With the Jets sitting at a 2-5 record, they could be open to dealing Wilson. Sullivan went on to note that acquiring Wilson would both give the Chiefs a boost this season, and be their No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future.

“More than just what Wilson can do for the Chiefs in 2026, he’d also be a long-term option for the organization that doesn’t have a clear go-to option for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game whenever Travis Kelce decides to retire. Wilson would fill those shoes perfectly.”

General manager Brett Veach would need to work some salary cap magic to bring Wilson in, but it isn’t an impossibility. Wilson would be under contract with Kansas City through the 2030 season. That would allow the team to focus on solving other needs during the offseason.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chiefs Urged to Trade for 1,000-Yard WR After Disastrous Outing vs. Seahawks

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