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Patrick Mahomes’ Frustration With Top Target Raises Eyebrows vs. Seahawks

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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed clear frustration with Xavier Worthy during their loss to the Seahawks.
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ undefeated season came to a screeching halt with their 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

Kansas City’s offense turned in the worst performance we have ever seen with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. It totaled just 213 yards, was held out of the endzone, and didn’t even reach the redzone.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Showed Clear Frustration With WR Xavier Worthy

Third-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught just three passes for 11 yards against the Seahawks — making for a lowly 3.7 yards per catch. Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs’ offense was finally putting together a solid drive. Mahomes threw a pass to Worthy on a crossing route down the middle of the field, and Worthy dropped it.

That killed the momentum of the drive, and Mahomes was visibly frustrated with Worthy letting the ball go through his hands. Oddly enough, Worthy was coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching seven passes for 73 yards. Worthy has been very inconsistent dating back to last season, and has not lived up to his first-round draft status.

Chiefs WR Corps Looks Like the Worst in the NFL

Kansas City’s passing attack was passable with wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton in the lineup. Without them, however, it has struggled mightily. The Chiefs have especially missed Thornton’s ability to stretch the field and provide explosive big-yardage plays. Unfortunately, he is unlikely to return this season with a dislocated ankle.

Rice has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. His return, which should be sooner rather than later, will give the receiving corps a boost. Despite that, Kansas City still needs a burner to replace Thornton. It could potentially acquire ahead of November 10th’s trade deadline, or bring free agent Tyreek Hill back into the fold.

Chiefs receivers combined for just six catches for 39 yards against Seattle on Sunday night. Rookie Cyrus Allen was the leader in receiving yards with only 18. Kansas City’s top three pass catchers were tight ends (Travis Kelce and Noah Gray) and a running back (Kenneth Walker III).

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Patrick Mahomes’ Frustration With Top Target Raises Eyebrows vs. Seahawks

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