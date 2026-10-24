Pair of Chiefs Get Punished by NFL Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

We are just one day away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Chiefs will look to keep their record perfect and move to 6-0 on the season. They are the last remaining unbeaten team in the AFC. The 3-3 Seahawks will try to get back to over .500 and keep pace in the NFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs DBs L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Roland-Wallace Receive Fines From NFL

The NFL revealed the list of players it has handed down fines to for Week 6. Chiefs defensive backs L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Roland-Wallace were on that list.

Sneed has been fined $6,750 for a late hit, which falls under the category of unnecessary roughness. The incident occurred during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Sneed was penalized for a late hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

As Herbert was sliding, Sneed attempted to avoid contact by jumping over him. While doing so, Sneed accidently kneed Herbert in the head. It was clearly accidental, but the NFL is going to penalized and fine for that every time.

As for Roland-Wallace, he is being fined $5,981 for striking/kicking/kneeing, falling under the unnecessary roughness category. Early in the fourth quarter, Roland-Wallace threw a punch at Chargers offensive lineman Alex Harkey.

Roland-Wallace was upset that Harkey shoved him in the back well after the play had concluded. Both were penalized, but Roland-Wallace was ejected. He could face a potential suspension, but that has yet to be determined.

Several Chiefs Players Have Received Fines This Season

Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL nearly every week of the season. In Week 1, running back Kenneth Walker III was fined $8K for throwing the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown. Offensive lineman Trey Smith was also fined in Week 1 in the amount of $6,750 for executing a chop block.

In Week 2, safety Jaden Hicks received a $6,707 fine for a blow to the head and neck of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. During Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Mansoor Delane was fined $12,537 for what the leagued described as a low block, under the category of unnecessary roughness.