Chiefs Veteran Travels to Seattle Separately, Questionable to Play

The Kansas City Chiefs are traveling out to Seattle to play the Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football.”

They are already down a handful of players. Wide receiver Rashee Rice will miss his second consecutive game with hamstring injury, and right tackle Jaylon Moore is out with a concussion. The Chiefs also recently put left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Traveling Separately From Team to Seattle, Questionable to Play vs. Seahawks

The Chiefs announced on social media that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is traveling to Seattle separately from the team due to personal reasons.

We don’t know what the personal reasons are, but the fact that Sneed is traveling out to Seattle is a positive. He was already listed as questionable for the game after being limited in practice throughout the week. The Chiefs typically take things easy with Sneed during practice due to the history of knee injuries he has had.

Sneed has been listed as questionable for most every game this season, so it isn’t a huge red flag. The seven-year veteran has made several big plays for Kansas City’s defense this season, recording 20 total tackles, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Chiefs Sign LB Cooper McDonald to Active Roster

Kansas City activated linebacker Cooper McDonald from injured reserve earlier in the week. He participated in all three practices in limited fashion. The Chiefs tagged him with a questionable designation on Friday, but has cleared him from that after adding him back to the 53-man roster.

McDonald injured his knee during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos. His stint on IR cost him four games. McDonald signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after a successful rookie minicamp tryout last offseason. He appeared in all 17 games in 2025, mostly playing special teams (289 snaps).

McDonald stepped into the starting strongside linebacker role when Leo Chenal departed during free agency. When he went down in Week 1, veteran Jack Cochrane took his place. Cochrane played well in McDonald’s absence, and may split time with him moving forward. Last week, Cochrane made a key play against the Los Angeles Chargers, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert.