Hi, Subscriber

Andy Reid Announces Positive Mansoor Delane Injury Update

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced a positive injury update on rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane.
Getty
ST JOSEPH, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Cornerback Mansoor Delane #5 walks toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University on July 25, 2026 in St Joseph, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

As far as their active roster goes, the Chiefs are currently very healthy. However, they do have a few key players on injured reserve, such as offensive tackle Josh Simmons, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Returns to Practice Wednesday

Delane was held out of Thursday and Friday’s practices last week, and did not play in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. He aggravated a right shoulder injury that he has been dealing with since back in OTAs. Fortunately, coach Andy Reid announced that Delane will return to practice on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Reid stated that Delane’s shoulder will likely plague him for the rest of the season, and it is a matter of pain management and keeping it strong enough to be able to play.

“It’s just a matter of it being strong,” Reid said. “Strong enough to be out there. There’s a good chance he’ll be able to get himself out there this week. Again, it’s just about how strong it is. That’s going to be a day-to-day thing. If he can do it he’ll do it. If not, [Kristian] Fulton did a nice job in there.”

Chiefs’ Deep CB Corps Has Been an Advantage

Delane is having a strong rookie season, recording 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed in four games played. Usually when a player of his caliber goes down, it’s a major burden. However, Kansas City did a great job of building a young and talented cornerback group during the offseason.

Many were concerned when the team traded away Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but they have not missed a beat without them. In addition to Delane, second-year CB Nohl Williams is also have a great season. Sneed has struggled in coverage, but has made multiple big plays by forcing turnovers and making big hits.

Rookie Jadon Canady made a good impression against the Broncos, recording two tackles on eight snaps, including one in the open field that prevented Denver from moving the chains on third down. As Reid mentioned, Fulton has done a stellar job filling in for Delane, posting 10 total tackles and one interception.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

0 Comments

Andy Reid Announces Positive Mansoor Delane Injury Update

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Chiefs News

More Heavy on Chiefs News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x