Andy Reid Announces Positive Mansoor Delane Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

As far as their active roster goes, the Chiefs are currently very healthy. However, they do have a few key players on injured reserve, such as offensive tackle Josh Simmons, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Returns to Practice Wednesday

Delane was held out of Thursday and Friday’s practices last week, and did not play in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. He aggravated a right shoulder injury that he has been dealing with since back in OTAs. Fortunately, coach Andy Reid announced that Delane will return to practice on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Reid stated that Delane’s shoulder will likely plague him for the rest of the season, and it is a matter of pain management and keeping it strong enough to be able to play.

“It’s just a matter of it being strong,” Reid said. “Strong enough to be out there. There’s a good chance he’ll be able to get himself out there this week. Again, it’s just about how strong it is. That’s going to be a day-to-day thing. If he can do it he’ll do it. If not, [Kristian] Fulton did a nice job in there.”

Chiefs’ Deep CB Corps Has Been an Advantage

Delane is having a strong rookie season, recording 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed in four games played. Usually when a player of his caliber goes down, it’s a major burden. However, Kansas City did a great job of building a young and talented cornerback group during the offseason.

Many were concerned when the team traded away Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but they have not missed a beat without them. In addition to Delane, second-year CB Nohl Williams is also have a great season. Sneed has struggled in coverage, but has made multiple big plays by forcing turnovers and making big hits.

Rookie Jadon Canady made a good impression against the Broncos, recording two tackles on eight snaps, including one in the open field that prevented Denver from moving the chains on third down. As Reid mentioned, Fulton has done a stellar job filling in for Delane, posting 10 total tackles and one interception.