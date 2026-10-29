Chiefs Starter Suddenly in Danger of Missing Matchup vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs hit their second practice session of the week Thursday in preparation for their Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Every player on the active 53-man roster, with the exception of cornerback L’Jarius Snned, participated in Wednesday’s practice. Unfortunately, a new name is being added to Thursday’s injury report.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane Held Out of Practice Thursday

According to a report from Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick, cornerback Mansoor Delane did not take part in Thursday’s practice.

Derrick later noted that the team informed him Delane was held out due to a shoulder injury that has plagued him all season long. Delane injured his right shoulder back in OTAs this past spring, which cost him the first half of training camp.

He aggravated the shoulder again during the opening drive of Week 1’s win over the Broncos. That cost him the rest of that game, plus Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Delane wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report, making it unknown why the shoulder issues if flaring up again.

The Chiefs may have to face Denver without Delane once again. They fared fine without him last time with a convincing 31-10 victory. However, the Broncos are playing much better now, and will have home field advantage in this matchup. If Delane does have to sit out, veteran Kristian Fulton would likely take his place as he did previously.

Mansoor Delane Has Been Very Good When Healthy

Delane’s shoulder issue is hampering what has otherwise been a very good start to his rookie year. In what has essentially been four games played, Delane has recorded 27 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed. His tackle total is the sixth-highest on the team despite missing two games.

Delane spoke to the media just yesterday, and revealed that he often asks defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to put him in man coverage against opposing offenses’ top receivers.

“I think some people may get discouraged from passes being caught [against] them, but I told coach Spags, put me in those tough situations,” Delane said. “I’m not asking for clout, I’m not asking for Cover 2, go back out there and play man [coverage]. A lot of teams are kind of scared to do that, but we don’t shy away from it. I’m definitely going to learn from that.”